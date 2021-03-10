It became known about the problem between the Russian hockey player Artemy Panarin and the National Hockey League (NHL) club “New York Rangers” after the accusations against the player from Russia. Pavel Lysenkov, a journalist from Match TV, announced this.

Lysenkov drew attention to the fact that in the last match against Pittsburgh Panarin was not among the substitutes, as the Rangers management removed him from the squad. It is noted that the Russian disappeared from the payment documents of the New York club. “It smells like fried. There, inside, between Panarin and the Rangers, there is a big problem, which is unlikely to be related to the interview with Andrei Nazarov. And very soon it may come out, ”the journalist said.

On February 20, Nazarov accused the hockey player of beating the girl. He stated that the incident took place in a bar in Riga in 2011. Latvian journalists contacted the hotel in the bar of which Panarin allegedly attacked an 18-year-old visitor, and learned that there was no incident indicated by the coach.

The Rangers called the accusations an attempt to intimidate the hockey player, who is known for his harsh statements about the political situation in Russia. The NHL also supported the player and demanded proof of what happened.