WSJ: West begins to prepare for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024

Western countries are beginning to prepare for the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will launch an offensive in the spring of 2024. About it became known newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Journalists refer to the words of Western politicians and military leaders. They are said to believe that the current offensive by the Ukrainian army could continue for many more months. In this regard, the West began to discuss preparations for a protracted conflict in the republic.

In the same material, the WSJ notes that the West hoped that the current Ukrainian counteroffensive would force Moscow to the negotiating table. Western countries hoped that the negotiation process could be launched in the winter, but now the chances for such a development of events seem small to them.