Telegraph says UK close to deal with US on LNG supplies

London and Washington are in the final stages of agreeing on a deal to supply the UK with large quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2023, reported newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

According to the publication, the parties are close to an agreement on supplies, the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce the conclusion of an agreement in the coming days. The partnership between the two countries in the field of energy security involves the supply to the UK of up to 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas in liquefied form. At the same time, the exact volumes of deliveries are still unknown. The final figure may be classified.

The newspaper writes that London has been negotiating for several months with gas supplier states, including Qatar and Norway. The country is preparing for winter and hopes to avoid energy shortages that threaten power outages.

Earlier it became known that the UK has found a way to provide itself with gas – the country lifted the moratorium on the production of shale gas using fracking, which has been in effect since 2019.