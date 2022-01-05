In Alma-Ata on the morning of Thursday, January 6, an operation will begin on a large-scale cleanup of the city from looters and instigators of riots, he said about the training of security officials Telegram-channel KazTAG.

Amid the protests, pogroms and looting began in the village, about 400 cafes, shops and offices were looted.

As the commandant, the head of the city police department Kanat Taymerdenov noted, on Wednesday, January 5, extremist groups became more active. They burned more than 120 vehicles, including 33 emergency vehicles: ambulances, firefighters and police vehicles.

Later it became known about the detention of 200 people in Kazakhstan, 95 security officials were injured. A state of emergency was introduced in the country.

The protests began against the background of an increase in fuel prices, when liquefied gas for cars began to cost 120 tenge instead of 60 per liter (the price increased from 10 to 20 rubles).