Helsingin Sanomat: Finland is preparing an agreement with the United States on the possibility of deploying military bases

Finland is preparing an agreement with the United States, which will make it possible to deploy American military bases in the country. This was reported to the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

In particular, the agreement will allow the US Armed Forces to use Finnish territory and bases for training and storage of materials. Finnish President Sauli Niiniste explained such agreements by maximizing the country’s security, and also called the United States an important factor in this matter.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Helsinki said that bilateral relations with Finland were practically destroyed against the backdrop of the country’s entry into NATO. Finland officially became a member of the alliance on 4 April.