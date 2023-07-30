Daily Express: Britain is preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to seize Crimea by Christmas

The UK is preparing Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) special forces for an invasion of Crimea before Christmas. About it informs Daily Express, citing sources.

“The operation will include air, land and sea strikes, with Ukrainian special forces using equipment to undermine and paralyze Russian troops. Elsewhere, armored units will penetrate defenses, and the operation will be supported by a new stock of long-range missiles supplied from the UK, US and Germany, ”the publication says.

It is noted that training is carried out at a combat camp in Oakhampton, Devon, which is closed to all other military units and members of the public. A senior British military source told the publication that the emphasis is on using flexible NATO tactics to help Ukrainian forces “shape the battlefield before striking at the heart of the enemy.”

“The operation to bring him back will be multiple strikes against Russian forces,” the source said, while pointing out that its success will depend “on the Ukrainians’ own ability to quickly adapt and overcome difficulties.”

Earlier it became known that Western states instructed Kyiv to seize the Crimea during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, preparations for which had been going on for a long time. The peninsula has a symbolic meaning for both the Ukrainian authorities and its allies. At the same time, the implementation of the plan was seriously complicated due to the lack of military aviation in Kyiv, as well as the depletion of the stocks of air defense systems of the Ukrainian army.