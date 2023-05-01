RusVesna: Russian Aerospace Forces will launch a preemptive strike on Ukrainian targets before the counteroffensive

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF) will launch a preemptive strike on Ukrainian targets before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it informs “Russian Spring” with reference to resources related to Ukrainian intelligence.

It became known that 14 or 16 strategic bombers took to the air in Russian air bases and headed towards Ukraine, after a while they will reach the line of launching cruise missiles. It is also noted that Geranium kamikaze drones took off into the sky.

On April 28, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia launched a group missile attack on the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Also, the Russian army struck at the joint defense headquarters of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).