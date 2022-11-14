Kommersant: Russia and the United States are discussing the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Nuland to Moscow

Moscow and Washington are agreeing on the possibility of a visit to Russia by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. The probability of her visit is high, it can take place before the end of November, writes Kommersant, citing sources.

“The visit is being discussed. Possibly November, but this is not yet certain. So far, the matter has not come down to specifics on the interlocutors, ”said a source in Washington.

Representatives of the Russian side reported that Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Andrei Rudenko would meet with the US Deputy Secretary of State. Informants admitted that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the presidential administration, could also hold talks with Nuland.

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Moscow on October 11. On October 12, she met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The diplomats considered issues of strategic stability and prospects for continuing work in this area. Following the talks, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow recalled the unacceptability of the US military presence in the countries of Central Asia.

