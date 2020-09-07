Former aide to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov determined to return to politics. This turned identified Telegram-channel WarGonzo journalist Semyon Pegov from knowledgeable sources.

Associated supplies

The channel’s interlocutor revealed three choices for the potential return of Surkov. In accordance with the primary, the politician begins to work on Belarus points by way of the Russian International Ministry, in accordance with the second – by way of the Safety Council. The third possibility considerations an impartial info and inventive construction, which “will perform informational particular duties acquired personally from the primary particular person within the state,” says WarGonzo’s interlocutor within the Presidential Administration (AP).

This info was partially confirmed by Surkov’s entourage. “Our supply didn’t deny that the ex-presidential aide is once more gathering individuals who as soon as labored for him within the Presidential Administration,” the channel mentioned. It’s alleged that he has already known as again to work Inal Ardzinba, who beforehand served as adviser to the presidential administration for CIS affairs.

A supply from Surkov’s entourage additionally recalled that he served within the GRU spetsnaz “and as an actual spetsnaz soldier he is able to go to any entrance,” which President Vladimir Putin will level out.

Surkov was Putin’s assistant from September 2013 to February 2020. He oversaw the problems of socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, in addition to the settlement of the battle in jap Ukraine. After his resignation, Surkov mentioned that the rationale for his dismissal was a “change of context” in relations between Moscow and Kiev.