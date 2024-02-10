An insider said that Johnny Depp could star in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Actor Johnny Depp may appear in the film “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”. An industry insider writes about this under the nickname MyTimeToShineHello on his page on the social network X.

According to him, the film will partially take place on the island of Haiti. At the same time, he clarified that the Hollywood actor will probably appear in the film as a minor character. “The female protagonist will be Haitian,” the film insider said.

It was previously reported that actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri, known for the TV series “Bear,” could replace Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6.” Presumably, the actress is being considered for the role of Irish pirate Anne Bonny, known as “Mistress of the Seas.”