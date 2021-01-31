Filming of the reality show “Dom-2” may resume at the end of February. It is reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to the source, 15 project participants were left in reserve. They were asked not to plan trips for the end of February and to be ready for the start of filming. “So far, a small number of project employees have been left in reserve. As well as the core of the participants, ”said the former show manager.

Related materials

It is noted that a pilot release of the TV project will be filmed. The decision about the show will be made after filming. However, on which channel, in case of resumption, Dom-2 will be broadcast, has not yet been specified.

Earlier it was reported that the creator of “House-2”, former State Duma deputy Valery Komissarov decided to buy the rights to reality shows from the TNT channel. According to the producer, he is ready to resume the project, which was closed in December 2020 after 16 years on air.

On December 18, 2020 TNT channel announced the end of the show of “House-2”. The decision was made due to low ratings and advertisers leaving. The reality show has been on the air since 2004, it was regularly criticized and tried to be closed. Later, unofficial information appeared about the intention to resume filming in 2021 for another site, this information was never confirmed.