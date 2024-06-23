Brief: the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district could be recruited through relatives

A close friend of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, said that the sons of the official who participated in the attack on Makhachkala could have been recruited through close relatives, reports Telegram– Brief channel.

“Magomed never drank a drop of alcohol, he’s an athlete. I know their two eldest sons – good guys, one is the head of the MFC in Makhachkala. The attackers are younger brothers. They could have fallen under the influence of recruited relatives,” the interlocutor said.

He added that Dagestan still has a problem with Wahhabi sleeper cells and the great influence of radical preachers on young people.

Earlier it was reported that unknown persons fired at a traffic police post on Ermoshkina Street in Makhachkala, and there was also an armed attack on a church and a synagogue in another Dagestan city, Derbent. As a result of the attacks, there are preliminary casualties.

Later it became known that Omarov’s sons, Osman and Adil, were killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers.