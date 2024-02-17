Bloomberg: Ukraine summit may be postponed due to indifference of world leaders

The summit dedicated to resolving the situation in Ukraine may be postponed due to the indifference of world leaders. About it became known to Bloomberg, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

Ukraine insists the meeting will take place in March, although the date may be moved to April or May due to a lack of involvement from world leaders, the material says.

According to the source, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is seeking a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference in order to convince Beijing to take part in the high-level meeting.

Earlier, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis expressed hope for China's assistance in holding peace negotiations on Ukraine. The diplomat also added that without Russia’s participation, dialogue on a peaceful settlement cannot take place.