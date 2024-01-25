Diplomat Polyansky announced the possible involvement of the United States and Germany in the crash of the Il-76

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that if it is proven that Ukraine used Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to strike the Russian Il-76, which was shot down in the Belgorod region, The USA and Germany will be direct accomplices in the terrorist attack, reports RIA News.

“As the preliminary investigation shows, this terrorist act was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using air defense systems. “There are many indications that these could be either American Patriots or German-made IRIS-Ts,” he said.

The diplomat emphasized that if this data is confirmed, Western states that transferred the corresponding air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be considered direct accomplices of the crime committed.

Earlier, Polyansky said that all available data indicate that the crash of the Il-76 military aircraft in the Belgorod region was a deliberate crime by Kyiv. He emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities knew in advance about the method and route by which prisoners of war would be delivered to the exchange site.