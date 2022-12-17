Daily Mail: Prince Charles may invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation

Prince Charles may invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation. It became known Daily Mail.

The future King Charles III wants to reconcile all family members and is even ready to forgive differences over the filming of the documentary series. It is noted that no official invitations were sent out, the ceremony will take place on May 6.

On December 9, Meghan Markle complained about the paparazzi and British media journalists who turned her life into a hell. She spoke about their persecution in the second series of the Harry and Megan documentary series.

The first episodes of the film were released on the Netflix video service on December 8. They tell about the acquaintance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family and the press after the engagement, as well as the childhood and youth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The series features never-before-seen videos and photographs.

The Daily Mail called the series “an attack on the Queen’s legacy”. The Daily Mirror accused Harry of trying to “ignite a war within the royal family”. More restrained critics noted that in the first series, not the members of the royal family, but the British media were brought out as “villains”.