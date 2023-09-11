WSJ: Navalny may be included in the deal to exchange prisoners between the Russian Federation and the United States

Alexey Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist, as well as an undesirable organization and banned in Russia) may be included in a multilateral deal to exchange prisoners between Russia and the United States. About it reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper, citing officials from several countries.

The exchange could also include The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia, and former Marine Paul Whelan, who are serving time in the Russian Federation for espionage. In turn, writes WSJ, Moscow is interested in the return to Russia of ex-FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life.

On August 4, the Moscow City Court sentenced Alexei Navalny to 19 years in prison in the case of creating an extremist community. He is serving his sentence in a special regime colony.