New EU and US sanctions against Russia, which could be introduced for an allegedly possible escalation of the situation on the border with Ukraine, could affect defense companies. This became known to Bloomberg with reference to informed sources. RIA News…

It is noted that the restrictions, in particular, are aimed at defense companies, as well as the energy sector, including coal and technology exports. In addition, the impact of the sanctions will spread to Russian financial institutions, banks and access to payment systems, including SWIFT.

Earlier, the deputies of the European Parliament said that in case of aggression against Ukraine against Russia, an extended package of sanctions should be introduced, including the disconnection of the country from SWIFT. At the same time, Bloomberg reported that Western countries consider it problematic to disconnect Russia from the international banking system. According to other sources of the American publication, the United States is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions, which could limit Moscow’s ability to convert the ruble into currencies of other states.