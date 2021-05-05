It became known that the Chinese heavy launch vehicle Long March 5B, which went out of control after launch, could enter the atmosphere and fall to Earth. At the same time, the place of the possible fall has not been specified, reports CNN, citing Pentagon spokesman Mike Howard.

He stressed that, according to information from Space Command, the rocket will enter the atmosphere around May 8. Howard said the exact location could be determined a few hours before. This is currently not possible due to the speed of the object.

“We expect it to re-enter the atmosphere sometime between May 8 and 10. During this two-day period, she will travel around the world 30 times. This thing is moving at about 18 thousand miles per hour (about 29 thousand kilometers per hour – approx. “Lenta.ru”). And if you are mistaken for an hour in guessing, you will not know exactly where it will fall at a distance of 18 thousand miles, ”Jonathan McDowell, a scientist from the Astrophysical Center of Harvard University, told the TV channel.

Moreover, as reported Interfax, on the eve of the “Roskosmos” said that the Chinese missile does not pose a threat to Russia.