Le Parisien: Kylian Mbappe is considering extending his contract with PSG

It became known about the possible extension of the contract of Paris Saint-Germain and striker Kylian Mbappe. This is reported Le Parisien.

According to the publication, the football player has no agreements with Real Madrid, so he is considering an option to extend the contract with PSG. It is noted that the striker is encouraged by the fact that the Parisians have fulfilled their obligations under the active transfer campaign in the summer.

On August 19, Onze Mondial, citing L’Équipe, stated that Mbappe had a conflict with PSG president Al-Khelaifi. During the negotiations, the functionary said that the player would no longer play for the team. To this, Mbappe replied: “You will be the only president under whom I do not play.”

Mbappe has defended the colors of PSG since 2018. His current contract with the team runs until 2024 with the option of a one-season extension.