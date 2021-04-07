The US completed a review of “hostile” actions attributed to Russia, in particular cyber attacks and election interference. Now the administration of President Joe Biden is studying the issue of the possible introduction of new sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats. Bloomberg became aware of this.

The agency’s material notes that the expulsion is being considered in relation to Russian “intelligence officers” who are in the United States under “diplomatic cover.” In addition, they are studying sanctions against persons close to the Kremlin and agencies allegedly involved in interference in the elections.

At the end of March, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington is close to completing its review of Russia’s “hostile” actions and intends to take serious measures. According to him, the United States sees various examples of Russian aggression – hacker attacks, interference in elections, the use of chemical weapons.