RBC: Senator from the Omsk region Elena Mizulina will leave the Federation Council after September 10

Senator from the Omsk region Elena Mizulina will leave the Federation Council after the Single Voting Day, scheduled for September 10. About it transmits RBC, citing a source close to the situation.

The agency’s informant clarified that Mizulina is not planned to be included in the top three candidates for senators from the acting head of the Omsk region, Vitaly Khotsenko. A source close to the presidential administration added that there are those who want to keep the post of senator in the Federation Council, but the likelihood of her leaving is high. RBC turned to Mizulina herself for comment, but she did not respond to a request.

According to the law “On the procedure for forming the Federation Council”, each candidate for governor is obliged to submit three candidates for the post of senator to the election commission of the region. After the election, the elected head sends one of them to the Federation Council.

In July 2015, Mizulina announced that she had agreed to be nominated for the post of senator from the Omsk region. She accepted the corresponding proposal of the acting head of the region Viktor Nazarov. After Nazarov’s victory in the gubernatorial elections, she was offered a post in the Federation Council.