Blogger Kolyasnikov published a photo of Surovikin at an event abroad

The former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Northern Military District zone, Sergei Surovikin, was spotted abroad. A photograph of a military man was published in Telegram blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov.

In the shot, Surovikin is sitting in the hall where the official event is taking place. Flags are visible in the background. “Sergei Vladimirovich Surovikin, although without a position, is already at work. The photo is clearly not Russia, the detectives will understand,” the blogger signed the photo, adding that “people with such knowledge and experience are not thrown around.”

Ura.ru publication contacted with Kolyasnikov. He confirmed that the photo is indeed of General Surovikin – he is taking part in an event outside of Russia. According to the blogger, Surovikin was not fired and is still at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense, despite the fact that his card was removed from the Ministry of Defense website.

“If a decision is made to fire him, he will very easily be able to find a job. Very serious structures would like to see him in their ranks. But this is a personal order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that Surovikin must be left in the service. For what? Perhaps we’ll find out,” Kolyasnikov concluded.

Earlier, retired Colonel General Viktor Zavarzin said that Surovikin had been found a “good” position “in the CIS.” It is known that Surovikin was appointed to the post of Chairman of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense Issues under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS States in September 2018 and continued to hold it as of August 2023.