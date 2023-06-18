Ex-deputy of the Rada Kiva announced the possible death of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Budanov

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva in his Telegramchannel reported the possible death of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

According to him, Budanov died without regaining consciousness, the information came from the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany.

Kiva noted that Kiev is now thinking about how to get out of this situation, since the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

“But they will definitely hide this fact for as long as possible,” Kiva concluded.

On June 15, it was reported that Budanov had been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on May 29, 2023. Now the head of the GUR of Ukraine is in serious condition, said a representative of Russian intelligence, who has sources in the intelligence of Ukraine.

Later, the representative of the GUR, Andrei Yusov, told the Ukrainian media that everything was in order with Budanov. “Great business, excellent health, good appetite,” he said.