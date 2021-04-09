Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Turkey, the Russian government may prohibit its citizens from tourism to this country. This opinion is expressed by experts of the Turprom portal, referring to data on the importation of new strains of coronavirus by Russians from Turkey.

Experts note that the decision can be made on April 9, and the government has several options for action. The first is a complete ban on air traffic with Turkey. In this case, the consequences for the national tourism industry will be catastrophic – most companies may face bankruptcy, since vouchers to the resort have already been sold out for several months in advance.

The second option is the introduction of a mandatory two-week quarantine for tourists arriving from Turkey. Another possible way to solve the problem, experts called the mandatory vaccination of Russians traveling to other countries. Thus, a covid passport will become a necessary document for crossing borders.

“The most significant number of COVID-19 strains imported to Russia falls on Turkey, and we are talking about mutated strains – British and South African. And it is mainly our tourists who bring the virus from Turkey, ”Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, confirmed the information.

On April 7, Turkey was recognized as an epidemiologically dangerous country due to the high incidence of coronavirus. As noted by experts, a new outbreak of COVID-19 has been observed in the country recently. Thus, China has banned tourist trips to the country, at the same time canceling Turkish Airlines flights to its territory. Iran also announced a complete stop of air traffic.