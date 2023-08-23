RIA Novosti: Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces appointed Chief of Staff of the Troops Afzalov

General Viktor Afzalov, head of the General Staff of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, has been appointed interim (acting) commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, writes about this RIA News citing an informed source.

According to him, the ex-commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces has now been relieved of his post. “Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, Chief of the General Staff of the Aerospace Forces, is temporarily acting as Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces,” he said about possible reshuffles in command.

At the same time, Afzalov had previously been acting commander-in-chief of the VKS.

