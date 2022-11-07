Daily Beast: Zelensky’s administration is developing a plan to seize Crimea

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing a plan to seize Crimea. This opinion was expressed by the publication The Daily Beast with reference to a high-ranking Kyiv official.

The article states that the representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, was appointed responsible for this issue. At the same time, Kyiv refused to name the exact time frame for the development of the plan.

Return by any means

Zelensky has repeatedly stated his desire to return the peninsula to Ukraine. So, in August, he said that he would return Crimea by any means and without consultations with partner countries. According to the Ukrainian leader, Ukraine is not ready for a ceasefire and does not plan to stabilize the situation in the conflict zone.

We will return Crimea by any means we deem necessary, without consulting other countries

Vladimir Zelensky

The leader of Ukraine noted that every day Kyiv needs more Western weapons to confront Russia than the amount that was provided earlier.

Attacks on Crimea

In early November, the Grayzone portal, citing documents and fragments of correspondence, accused the UK and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of preparing a “terrorist army” to attack objects in Crimea.

Grayzone obtained secret documents detailing how British military intelligence officials signed an agreement with the Odessa branch of the Ukrainian Security Service to create and train a secret Ukrainian guerrilla terrorist army gray zone

As the portal points out, such units should conduct reconnaissance and sabotage operations in Crimea on behalf of the SBU. At the same time, the same people who made plans for the destruction of the Crimean bridge spoke out for training. Among them are Advisor to NATO Secretary General Chris Donnelly, British foreign intelligence officer MI6 Guy Spindler and former Lithuanian Defense Minister Audrius Butkevicius.

Related materials:

To prepare the “partisans”, a private military company from the UK, Prevail Partners, was involved, which agreed to assess the potential of the Ukrainian security services for free. It was assumed that other countries would participate in the financing of the program. It was planned that the fighters would train in the west of Ukraine in the Lviv region, then it was decided to train them in Greece and Poland.