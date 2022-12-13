AP: The Pentagon is preparing to send one battery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Washington will give Ukraine one battery of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) Patriot, reported agency Associated Press (AP) with reference to three high-ranking officials.

According to them, the US is ready to approve deliveries this week. This decision may be announced as early as Thursday, December 15. “Two officials said that the Patriot SAMs will come from the Pentagon warehouse and will be moved from another country abroad,” the publication specified.

On Tuesday, December 13, CNN reported that the US leadership may soon announce the transfer of the Patriot to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The administration of US President Joe Biden is currently finalizing a plan to send Kyiv air defense systems, sources said. Journalists have learned that Washington may announce this as early as this week.

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, which could be announced as early as this week See also Zaporizhia welcomes evacuees from Azovstal CNN

According to media reports, the plan must first be approved by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden. The Ukrainian military will have to undergo training for the use of air defense systems at a base in Germany.

Position of the USA and NATO

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced its beginning in his address to the Russians. According to him, the purpose of the special operation is to protect people in Donbass, demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

At the same time, the Pentagon representative responded to reports about the supply of these weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and stressed that he had “nothing to report” about the transfer of the complexes to Kyiv.

At the end of November, the American side denied plans to transfer the Patriot to the Ukrainian army. US Department of Defense spokesman Brigadier General of the US Air Force Patrick Ryder stressed that providing Ukraine with air defense systems is one of the priorities of the military department, and discussions continue on this issue.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance is discussing the possibility of supplying these systems to the Ukrainian side. He added that he considers the constant shipment of weapons to Kyiv the only way to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to him, the efforts of the alliance are now aimed at providing urgent assistance to the country and enabling it to defend itself.

Our discussions are about delivering new systems, like the Patriot, and that’s what we’re talking about right now. But this also applies to ensuring that the systems that are already delivered are effective and functioning. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

At the same time, Germany had previously refused to transfer the Patriot to Kyiv. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that the deployment of systems in the west of Ukraine would protect the Poles and Ukrainians. In turn, he said that Poland is ready to install air defense systems on its territory.

See also Oil prices jump due to shortage of supply Related materials:

Kremlin statements

Moscow has repeatedly warned Western countries about the danger of arms supplies to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the United States does not intend to refuse to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, Washington intends to continue to blame Moscow for everything and not to notice the crimes of Kyiv in those territories that have already become part of Russia.

I repeat once again, this will make the conflict longer and more painful for the Ukrainian side, but this will not change our goal setting and the final result. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke about the successful work of domestic air defense systems against Western weapons used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.