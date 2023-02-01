Reuters: US prepares to include longer-range missiles in military aid package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing another package of military assistance to Ukraine. About this agency Reuters Two US officials said on condition of anonymity.

For the first time, longer-range missiles will be included, they said. However, the agency’s sources found it difficult to clarify what kind of missiles they are talking about.

In total, Kyiv will receive arms worth $2.2 billion.

Kyiv wanted ATACMS missiles

On January 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country needed ballistic missiles, in particular ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System – Army Tactical Missile System – approx. “Lenta.ru”). He stressed that he and his team are doing everything to ensure that their partners start deliveries of ATACMS and other similar weapons as soon as possible. The Ukrainian leader called them “vital”.

ATACMS missiles are ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) already supplied to Kyiv. Previously, Washington refused to transfer these missiles to Ukraine for fear that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would use them to strike at Russian territory.

However, there were arguments in the United States in favor of supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine. In particular, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Michael McCall (R-Texas), said that the United States needs to send long-range tactical ballistic missiles ATACMS to Ukraine for strikes on Crimea. Prior to that, he called on the administration of President Joe Biden and American allies “to immediately send Ukraine critical weapons necessary to defeat Russia.”

The West agreed to give Ukraine tanks

On January 25, the US government decided to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package that will also include ammunition, spare parts and training for Ukrainian crews. According to Biden, this move was recommended to him by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, since the supply of tanks “will increase the ability of Ukraine to defend its territory and achieve its strategic goals.” At the same time, the president noted that Abrams are extremely difficult to operate and maintain. He promised that the US would also provide Ukraine with spare parts and equipment for tanks.

On the same day, Germany approved the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. At the first stage, 14 tanks will be provided to Kyiv. Also, the assistance package will include military training, ammunition, maintenance and logistics assistance.

In addition to Germany, a number of European countries decided to share the Leopards with Ukraine, and Britain promised to send a squadron (battalion) of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, they announced the ability to knock out any weapon from the West

Earlier, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak spoke about the ability of Kyiv to receive from the West any weapon other than nuclear. “They didn’t want to give us heavy artillery – then they gave us. Then they did not want to give HIMARS systems – now they have. They didn’t want to give us tanks, now they give us tanks,” the official said. According to him, now Ukraine is counting on the delivery of fourth-generation aircraft.

On January 30, it became known that Poland was ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Kyiv said that it has “positive signals” from Warsaw on this issue.

In turn, US President Joe Biden said that the American side would not supply the Ukrainian military with F-16s. Answering the corresponding question of journalists, he answered categorically “No”.