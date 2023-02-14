FT: U.S. officials say F-16 fighter jets could eventually be handed over to Ukraine

The United States said that over time, most likely, they will provide Ukraine with aircraft. About it informs Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

It is noted that the United States “will give a green light to the transfer of F-16s from other countries.” According to sources, the issue of providing Kyiv with fighters will be discussed at the next meeting of the heads of NATO defense ministries in Brussels on February 14.

The interlocutors of the publication also stressed that the acquisition of aircraft is a longer-term goal for Ukraine. Sources of the publication said that for Kyiv, the priority is to receive ammunition.

According to officials, during the meeting in Brussels, Western countries will promise Ukraine additional supplies of ammunition and air defense systems.

Earlier it was reported that one of the members of the British government emotionally responded to the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to supply fighter jets to Kyiv. “We don’t have any fucking planes to send,” an unnamed British politician said.