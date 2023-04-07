Haber7 announced the desire of the United States to put a second Zelensky at the head of Turkey

The US administration wants to put a president like Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the head of Turkey. About it wrote columnist Ozgur Bayrak for the Turkish edition of Haber7.

Bayrak recalled that presidential elections are expected in Turkey, but the United States does not need Erdogan to win.

“Therefore, they intend to put their man in Ankara, as was the case with Kiev, so that the“ new blood ”takes part in the struggle of the West against Russia. An actor from the Turkish opposition has already been selected for the role of Zelensky,” he stressed.

The journalist added that the Turkish opposition was given the task of taking on the role of the Ukrainian leader. At the moment, negotiations between the US and Turkish politicians have not led to a concrete result.

Earlier it was reported about the US plans to turn Russia and Turkey against each other. This opinion was made by the Turkish newspaper Aydınlık.