Izvestia: US wants to try to occupy the city of al-Bukamal in Syria

The US-led coalition is preparing to regroup troops in its zone of influence in Syria. About it report Izvestia, citing the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

As it became known to the publication, the purpose of the new operation is to try to occupy the city of al-Bukamal, which is the main and strategically important supply route and border crossing with Iraq. Thus, Washington wants to prevent Iran from delivering goods through Iraq.

“If this city were in their hands or formally under the Kurds, then such a situation would have turned out that it would actually become impossible for Iran to deliver various cargoes by land through Iraqi territory to Syria, and then to Lebanon to Hezbollah,” he explained in a conversation with “Izvestia” orientalist, publicist Andrey Ontikov. At the same time, he noted that the capture of al-Bukamal implies a direct clash with the Syrian army and the forces that support it.

There is no official confirmation of this information, however, the surroundings of al-Bukamal have recently come under fire from the Israeli army more than once, the publication indicates.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. coalition drones violated the deconflict protocols in Syria 14 times.