Dana White’s UFC President interview ESPN spoke about plans to rejoin Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor.

It became known that White is preparing “something fun” for the athlete in 2021. “I do not guarantee that he will fight, but we are preparing something for him at the beginning of next year,” said the head of the UFC.

On September 12, Corsican police detained McGregor on charges of harassment. It was reported that the athlete was naked in front of a girl heading to the toilet. The fighter denies all accusations against him.

The last time McGregor appeared in the Octagon was in January 2020, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone. In June, he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. Prior to this, the athlete ended his career twice, but both times changed his mind. The Irishman is a former UFC champion in two weight classes.