The Japanese newspaper “Asahi” became aware of the plans of the new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugi in relation to Russia. According to the publication, he intends to continue the course of his predecessor Shinzo Abe.

According to the newspaper, after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yoshihide Suga declared his commitment to the settlement of the Kuril Islands issue. The new head of the Japanese government noted that “I would like to put an end to the problem of the northern territories, without postponing it until the next generation.”

Earlier in September, Yoshihide Suga spoke about the issue of discussing with Russia the four southern islands of the Kuril ridge, which Japan considers to be their own. He noted that he intends to continue the dialogue in order to clarify the issue of their ownership.

As a result of the Second World War, a peace treaty was not concluded between Moscow and Tokyo. The main obstacle to its signing was the unresolved territorial dispute around the southern part of the Kuriles – the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai group. The Japanese side calls the South Kurils “northern territories” and does not recognize Russian sovereignty over them. Moscow, in turn, does not recognize the very fact of the territorial dispute.