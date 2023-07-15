The Times announced plans for British Defense Secretary Wallace to step down in the fall

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is considering leaving office during a cabinet reshuffle scheduled for the fall. The Times writes about it.

The publication clarifies that Wallace is considering plans to leave his position in the fall after four years as Secretary of Defense. The newspaper also admitted that the minister may withdraw from politics altogether. Despite the possible resignation, Wallace supports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government.

Deputy Treasury Secretary for Economic Affairs John Glen, Deputy Interior Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat and Deputy Foreign Minister for Indo-Pacific Affairs Anne-Marie Trevelyan are considered as candidates for the post of head of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, Wallace noted that Ukraine should be more grateful for the Western-supplied weapons. “You know, we are not Amazon,” he said, adding that the Ukrainians were in a hurry to get help. He later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted.