Economic Times: G7 countries may impose sanctions against Alrosa’s large diamonds in May

The G7 countries have decided to impose restrictions on diamonds weighing 1 carat or more, which are mined by the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa. About it stated edition of the Economic Times.

Vipul Shah, Chairman of the Gem and Jewelery Export Promotion Council of India, said the organization is aware of the G7’s plans to impose restrictions on large diamonds from Russia. However, he stressed that he “has no idea what form the sanctions will take.”

It is assumed that new sanctions may be approved at the summit of the heads of the G7 countries, which will be held in Japanese Hiroshima on May 19-21. The restrictions will affect the employment of diamond miners in Surat, as well as in Saurashtra, Amreli and Bhavnagar, Shah said. He said the sanctions could target nearly three million workers in Surat, where the vast majority of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished.