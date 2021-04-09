The American Washington Post claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is considering the possibility of using the “Rodchenkov Act” during the Tokyo Olympics. The article is available on the website of the publication.

The bureau plans to use the new act in the fight against doping and corruption in world sports. Games in Tokyo can become a kind of springboard – the American side will be able to assess the readiness of other countries to cooperate on this issue. “What will be the presence of the FBI at the Tokyo Olympics remains unclear,” the article says.

In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern about the adoption of the “Rodchenkov Act” in the United States. The politician recalled the disagreements between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the US Anti-Doping Agency and admitted that the application of such a law at the international level could be marked “shame for the entire world sport.”

On December 5, the “Rodchenkov Act” was signed by the then US President Donald Trump. The law was passed by the US Senate back in November. It provides criminal penalties for episodes of doping collusion in tournaments with the participation of Americans.

Grigory Rodchenkov is the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and WADA informant. In 2015, he fled to the United States. His testimony formed the basis of Richard McLaren’s report on the existence in Russia of a state doping support system. Following the investigation, a number of domestic athletes were disqualified and stripped of their awards.