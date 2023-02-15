Bloomberg: The EU may impose sanctions against the NWF of Russia, Rosbank and Tinkoff Bank

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions against Alfa-Bank, Rosbank, Tinkoff Bank and the National Wealth Fund of Russia. About it stated Bloomberg agency, referring to the draft version of the draft sanctions.

The agency noted that within the framework of the tenth package of sanctions, the European Union intends to oblige banks to provide data on the assets of the Central Bank of Russia. At the same time, the publication does not indicate for which credit institutions this requirement may be introduced.

Earlier, the European Commission spoke about the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union. EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the new measures will include steps to combat the circumvention of the imposed restrictions. “As for the upcoming tenth package of sanctions, it will have two elements,” Dombrovskis stressed.