The leaders of the European Union countries plan to discuss new sanctions against Russia at the upcoming summit, but at the same time they will declare their unwillingness to confront Moscow. This became known from the words of the Deputy Head of the European Commission for European Values ​​and Transparency Vera Yurova in an interview with Czech Radio, her statement leads RIA News…

The meeting will take place on May 24-25 in Brussels. According to Yurova, the EU’s “legitimate demands” on the Russian side, such as the end of hybrid and cyber wars, the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the observance of human rights, will be touched upon.

“I think it will also be said that the EU wants to avoid confrontation with its close neighbor. But he, as you can see, decided to behave like an enemy and there is nothing left to do but react to this, ”the Deputy Head of the European Commission emphasized.

She added that it will be about economic sanctions, and not about the expulsion of diplomats. At the same time, the Czech Republic, Poland and Latvia will adhere to a firm position in relation to Russia, while the countries of Western Europe react much softer, Yurova concluded.

Earlier, the European Union called the achievement of stability the main goal in relations with Russia. A senior EU diplomat said that further development of interaction with Moscow will be discussed as part of a strategic discussion at the EU summit in Brussels on May 24. According to him, Europe in relations with Russia will continue to follow the previously developed principles.