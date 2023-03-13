NYT: criminal court in The Hague will open two cases against Russia because of a special operation in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague plans to open two criminal cases against Russia on charges of war crimes in Ukraine. About it became known newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

These cases represent the first international charges brought since the conflict began in February 2022. They will be initiated after several months of work by special investigation teams.

According to the NYT, the court intends to seek the issuance of arrest warrants for those involved in the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian children and their transportation to Russia. In addition, the charges will concern those involved in “deliberate attacks” on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the Russian Foreign Ministry, the accusations of “forced removal of minors” from Ukrainian territory were called false. And the Russian Defense Ministry claims that it strikes only at military infrastructure facilities and related energy facilities.