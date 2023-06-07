The Ukrainian authorities intend to place military personnel in schools and kindergartens. This was announced on June 7 by an employee of the Russian law enforcement agencies, citing sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

At the same time, it is planned to resume face-to-face additional classes for students. It is noted that this practice is considered by the Ukrainian regional leadership of Zaporozhye in cooperation with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The issue of partial resumption of the educational process is being considered, as well as the work of children’s circles in preschool and school educational institutions in order to cover the placement of military personnel in educational buildings,” he quotes “RIA News”.

According to the security official, in this way Kyiv wants to cover the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Russian strikes. Schools want to open until July. Ukrainian militants will be replaced in gyms and utility rooms, and children will work in the classrooms.

According to him, local residents are very alarmed by such reports, because they suspect that the Armed Forces of Ukraine may themselves blow up some school.

Earlier, on May 24, it was reported that Ukrainian saboteurs were preparing caches with weapons in the Belgorod region in residential buildings. The saboteurs tried to hide anti-tank systems and cartridges in the house.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.