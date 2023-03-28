Spiegel: Germany intends to increase military assistance to Ukraine against the background of its losses

The German Finance Ministry will agree in the Bundestag an increase in the budget fund from which aid to Ukraine is financed from 2.2 billion to 5.4 billion euros in 2023. About it informs Spiegel, citing a letter from the department.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side is suffering heavy losses in military equipment, in connection with which Berlin wants to significantly increase military assistance to the country in the coming years.

The publication reports that for these purposes, the department intends to coordinate with the commission an increase in the fund called “Strengthening partner states in the field of security, defense and stabilization.”

According to Spiegel, the money is being used by the ministry to pay for a large part of the arms shipments to Kyiv, as well as to replace systems that were sent from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr.

It is also noted that the German Ministry of Defense plans to use an additional 8.8 billion euros of budget funds for the same purposes in the next few years. The material says that air defense systems, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks transferred to Ukraine earlier require special injections of funds.

According to the publication, the heads of the German budget of the relevant departments of the Bundestag intend to discuss at a closed meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, March 28, what exactly will be purchased for Ukraine with these funds.

In February, it became known that the United States would allocate a new $460 million military aid package to Ukraine. In particular, it will include additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155-mm artillery shells, 120-mm mortar shells, four air surveillance radars, Javelin systems, about two thousand armor-piercing missiles and four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.