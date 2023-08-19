Sport-Express: Fiorentina does not count on Kokorin in the 2023/2024 season

It became known about the plans of Fiorentina for the transfer of Russian striker Alexander Kokorin. This is reported “Sport Express”.

According to the publication, the team does not count on a striker in the 2023/2024 season. The footballer was included in the preliminary application for the match against Genoa in the first round of Serie A, but Fiorentina still wants to arrange a transfer of the player before the close of the summer transfer window.

On July 17, Kokorin participated in the Fiorentina match for the first time in 15 months. The striker entered the field in a friendly match between the Violets main team against the youth team and scored an assist.

Since August 2022, Kokorin has played on loan for the Cypriot Aris. According to information “Sport-Express”, the team was satisfied with the performance of the Russian, but could not redeem him because of the high salary. Kokorin’s contract with Fiorentina runs until June 30, 2024.