The European Union plans to announce that world markets are too dependent on the US currency. The newspaper reported about this with reference to the project of the European Commission and sources in the organization. Financial Times Saturday, January 16th.

According to the newspaper, the Brussels authorities intend to raise this issue shortly before the inauguration of US President-elect Joseph Biden, which is scheduled for January 20. Presumably, the project will be adopted on Tuesday, January 19th.

Basically, the project deals with the difficulties that the European Union faced after the sanctions policy against Iran by the current US President Donald Trump. The document emphasizes that Europe should be protected from the “consequences of illegal extraterritorial use” of such measures.

The source also added that the project points to the vulnerabilities that appeared during the Trump presidency, including the EU’s place in the world and its ability to be an economic and financial power.

On January 15, the head of the Russian Audit Chamber Alexei Kudrin said that the US dollar will remain the world’s reserve currency for 30-50 years.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that Russia is more susceptible to external shocks than the West, since the ruble is not a reserve currency. She added that the regulator is seeing signs of accelerating inflation in the country following the coronavirus pandemic.

On January 13, the Ministry of Finance announced plans to purchase foreign currency for 106.3 billion rubles in the period from January 15 to February 4. The daily purchase volume will be equivalent to RUB 7.1 billion.

The last time the ministry purchased foreign currency was in March 2020 in the amount of 133.3 billion rubles.