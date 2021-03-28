The first in 2021 launch of the Zircon hypersonic missiles as part of state tests will take place in early summer. About launch plans RIA News became known from sources in the military-industrial complex.

As one of the interlocutors of the agency said, tests from the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” were completed in November last year. Since that moment, there have been no more shooting from its side. The next launch should take place in early summer.

Another source said the missile launch from Admiral Gorshkov was tentatively scheduled for June. It will mark the beginning of state tests of the missile system on a surface carrier. “It is possible that salvo firing of hypersonic missiles will be carried out,” he said.

In December 2020, the Russian Ministry of Defense published on YouTube a video with the launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate of project 22350. The corresponding test launch was carried out from the White Sea at the target at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region. The rocket developed a speed of eight Mach numbers and hit a coastal target at a distance of 350 kilometers.