The plane crashed near the town of Chuguev, Kharkov region. This is reported by the “Strana.ua” edition.

According to the publication, citing sources, the An-26 military plane crashed. On board were cadets of the Kharkov Air Force University. Presumably, there are wounded and dead. There is no confirmation of this information yet.

An Interfax-Ukraine source reports that up to 30 people could have been on board. As reported Telegram-channel “Politics of the country”, some of the people on the plane survived. There is no official data on the specific death toll yet.