Bild announced the intention of the West to force Kyiv to negotiate in case of failures at the front

Western countries intend to force Kyiv to negotiate peace with Moscow in the fall in case of failure at the front. About it writes Bild with reference to sources.

“With the help of new weapons, they want to give Ukraine a chance to recapture more occupied territories by autumn. If the counter-offensives fail, pressure on Kyiv to negotiate with the Kremlin will intensify.

According to the publication, European politicians are already discussing an ultimatum for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, the US authorities called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show openness to diplomatic dialogue on ending the conflict. In his op-ed, The New York Times columnist Michael Crowley stressed that US officials, aware of the talk of supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, argue that their goal is to strengthen Kiev’s position in possible peace negotiations. At the same time, the US authorities “do not specify when they can begin.”