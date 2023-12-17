The War Zone: Pentagon chief Austin will announce the start of an operation against the Houthis

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will announce the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter threats from the Houthis in the Red Sea. This became known The War Zone.

“Austin, who will visit the region early next week with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Air Force, General Brown, will announce the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian,” the publication quotes the official as saying.

It is noted that this is an international operation aimed at ensuring international maritime safety.