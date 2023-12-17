Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, during a visit to the Middle East scheduled for next week, will announce the launch of a new international program to combat the Houthis, Operation Prosperity Guardian. The publication reported this on December 17 The War Zone with reference to a source in the US Department of Defense.

According to the source, the US Department of Defense operation involves an international effort aimed at “international maritime security and capacity-building efforts in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden.”

He noted that the decision was made after the destroyer USS Carney shot down 14 drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Saturday. On the same day, the British destroyer HMS Diamond shot down one drone aimed at merchant ships in the Red Sea, said the head of the British Ministry of Defense Grant Shapps, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier on Sunday portal Semafor citing officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden, he noted that the Pentagon is considering the possibility of striking Houthi military targets in northern Yemen. According to the publication, American officials are increasingly concerned that “the Houthis and their sponsors in Tehran are trying to undermine global maritime trade.”

Earlier, on December 16, the Danish shipping and logistics corporation AP Moller-Maersk and the German container operator Hapag-Lloyd decided to suspend container shipping in the Red Sea amid increased military activity by the Houthis.

Prior to this, on December 14, the British Navy announced a “new incident” in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On the same day, The Washington Post reported that in this strait, during an attempt to attack the Maersk ship, two missiles launched by the Houthis flew approximately 50 m from the sides of the ship. None of the crew were injured. Information about the attack on the ship was confirmed by Yemeni rebels (Houthis).

The day before, on December 13, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that the Yemeni Houthis had crossed a red line due to attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea and called on the international community for a collective response.