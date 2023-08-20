WSJ: The West is preparing peace agreements that will not suit either Russia or Ukraine

Western politicians are developing their own options for deals to end the Ukrainian conflict, but their terms will not suit either Russia or Ukraine itself. It became known The Wall Street Journal.

Some Western officials are developing grand deals to end the war, but they fall short of the goals of both Kyiv and Moscow.

According to the publication, the main goal of Ukraine within the framework of any peace agreements, which is to restore its territorial integrity, looks rather unrealistic. This is primarily due to limited support from the West, which fears excessive costs and risks.