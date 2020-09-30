The representative of the Department for Internal Policy of the Kostroma Region spoke about the past of the Russian cleaner Marina Udgodskaya, who won the election as the head of the Povalikhinsky rural settlement. This became known RIA News…

According to the representative of the department, the resonance in the media around the election of Udgodskaya is “not very clear.”

“The media emphasize that she is a cleaner, but do not indicate that Marina has worked as a local deputy for five years on a non-permanent basis. She knows the problems of a rural settlement, and people know her, ”she explained.

Marina Udgodskaya, who worked for almost five years as a cleaner in the administration of the Povalikhinsky rural settlement of the Chukhlomsky district of the Kostroma region, took part in the election of the head of the settlement at the request of the former head Nikolai Loktev. During the voting, the villagers gave her 84 votes, and Loktev – 46, which was a surprise for Udgodskaya. CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova confirmed that Udgodskaya was indeed a “technical candidate”, but no fraud was recorded during the elections.